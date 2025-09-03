Thoothukudi trader fined for not delivering iPad on time

CHENNAI: The Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday directed a trader to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 for deficiency in service.

The complainant, Muthuram, an advocate who resides at Shanthi Nagar in Tirunelveli, approached a shop at Seydunganallur in Thoothukudi, and made enquiries to buy an iPad.

The trader reportedly demanded Rs 35,000 as an advance from Muthuram and told the latter to remit the balance amount at the time of delivering the product. The trader assured Muthuram that the tablet would be delivered within three days.

Muthuram managed to pay the full amount because he needed the iPad immediately for his son’s education. But, even after getting the entire sum of money, the trader did not deliver the tablet on time.

Frustrated over this, Muthuram sent a legal notice to the trader, but there was no response from the trader.

After an inquiry, the president of the Commission, Chakaravarthi, and its members Sankar and Namachivayam directed the trader to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to Muthuram for causing mental agony and deficiency in service, along with Rs 5,000 towards the cost of expenses within one month.