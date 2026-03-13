Thoothukudi teen murder: Plea seeks CBI probe

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed seeking that the investigation into the murder of a Class 12 student in Thoothukudi district be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The victim, a 17-year-old girl from Vedanatham village in Thoothukudi, was studying in Class 12 at a government higher secondary school.
The girl had gone to a nearby forest area behind her house, but didn't return for a long time. Concerned family members searched for her but were unable to locate her and later approached the police.
Later, the girl’s body was discovered in the forest with injuries.
Police suspect that unidentified persons who noticed her going alone may have sexually assaulted her before murdering her.
The body was recovered and sent to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Following the incident, relatives of the victim and villagers staged a road blockade demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the crime and strict action against them.
Amid the developments, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the house of the victim to offer condolences to the family.
During her visit, the girl’s relatives expressed anguish over the incident and raised questions about the delay in arresting the culprits.