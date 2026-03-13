Thoothukudi teen murder: Kin refuse body seeking credible police action

The villagers are involved in back-to-back protests demanding the arrest of the culprits and have refused to receive the body until credible action is taken.

Angered by the incident, the girl’s relatives and residents staged a road blockade near the Vedanatham bus stop on the Kurukku Salai–Rameswaram road, alleging delay in registering their complaint and seeking action against police officials.

According to the family, the student had left her house on the evening of March 10 and did not return. Her father, Subburaj, and relatives searched for her in nearby areas and later approached the Kulathur police station to lodge a complaint.

They alleged that police directed them to approach the Vilathikulam All Women Police Station as the girl was a minor, and that their complaint was not immediately received, forcing them to go between the two police stations before the case was eventually registered.