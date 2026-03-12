Thoothukudi teen murder: Female inspector suspended after parents claim police apathy

CHENNAI: An Inspector of the All-Women Police Station in Vilathikulam has been suspended after allegations surfaced that the parents of a 17-year-old girl, who was later found murdered in Thoothukudi district, were neglected and humiliated when they approached the police to file a complaint about her disappearance, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The action comes after the parents of the Class 12 student alleged that they were made to run between police stations when they reported their daughter missing. Following the complaint, Tirunelveli Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Saravanan ordered the suspension of Inspector Praveena.
The victim, a 17-year-old student from Vedanatham village near Kulathur in Thoothukudi district, was studying in Class 12 at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kurukku Salai.
According to police, the girl had stepped out of her house on Tuesday night to attend nature’s call but did not return for a long time. Alarmed by her absence, her parents searched for her throughout the night and later lodged a complaint at the Kulathur police station.
However, the parents alleged that they were directed to the Vilathikulam All-Women Police Station to register the complaint. When they approached that station, they were reportedly asked to return to Kulathur police station, forcing them to run between stations.
The girl’s body was found the next evening in a forested area with injuries on her face and body. Her clothes were found torn and there were marks on her neck indicating strangulation. Police suspect that unidentified persons may have gang-raped and murdered her.
The body was recovered and sent to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The incident triggered outrage among the girl’s parents, relatives and villagers, who staged a road blockade protest on the Kurukku Salai–Rameswaram main road demanding strict action against the culprits.
District Superintendent of Police Mathan, Deputy Superintendent Ramakrishnan, Markandeyan MLA and revenue officials held talks with the protesters. The agitation was temporarily withdrawn after police assured that the accused would be arrested soon.
Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Range DIG Saravanan said that six special teams have been formed to track down and arrest those involved in the crime.