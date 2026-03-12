Thoothukudi teen murder: Female inspector suspended after parents claim police apathy

According to police, the girl had stepped out of her house on Tuesday night to attend nature’s call but did not return for a long time. Alarmed by her absence, her parents searched for her throughout the night and later lodged a complaint at the Kulathur police station.

However, the parents alleged that they were directed to the Vilathikulam All-Women Police Station to register the complaint. When they approached that station, they were reportedly asked to return to Kulathur police station, forcing them to run between stations.

The girl’s body was found the next evening in a forested area with injuries on her face and body. Her clothes were found torn and there were marks on her neck indicating strangulation. Police suspect that unidentified persons may have gang-raped and murdered her.