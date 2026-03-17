Thoothukudi: Pattinamarudur excavation starts after Budget announcement

A team led by the archaeology department director, Ajaykumar, began work after receiving official clearance. In the first phase, scientific measurements were undertaken to dig trenches approximately 20 metres by 20 metres at identified locations. The work is underway, and steps are being taken to establish an archaeology department office at the site.

The State government had announced the declaration of around 300 acres in Pattinamarudur as an archaeological site and allocated funds in the Budget, signalling its focus on heritage research and site-based development. The excavation marks the operational rollout of that announcement.