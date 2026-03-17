Thoothukudi: Pattinamarudur excavation starts after Budget announcement

THOOTHUKUDI: Archaeological excavation work commenced at Pattinamarudur near Thoothukudi on Tuesday, implementing the State government’s 2025–26 Budget announcement to find proof of an ancient trading settlement in the area.
A team led by the archaeology department director, Ajaykumar, began work after receiving official clearance. In the first phase, scientific measurements were undertaken to dig trenches approximately 20 metres by 20 metres at identified locations. The work is underway, and steps are being taken to establish an archaeology department office at the site.
The State government had announced the declaration of around 300 acres in Pattinamarudur as an archaeological site and allocated funds in the Budget, signalling its focus on heritage research and site-based development. The excavation marks the operational rollout of that announcement.
The move follows earlier recommendations from the Thoothukudi district administration, which had urged a detailed study of the area based on findings documented by archaeology enthusiast Rajesh Selvarathi.
He had identified evidence suggesting Pattinamarudur functioned as an ancient trading settlement, including a rectangular well, burial urns, potsherds, inscriptions, iron objects and marine fossils such as shells.
Based on these findings, the district collector had referred the proposal to the archaeology department and also communicated with central authorities. A team of Debasree conducted a field study in January.
Rajesh Selvarathi said, "The excavation at Pattinamarudur has begun. This marks a milestone in Tamil Nadu’s archaeological history. The artefacts expected to be unearthed will strengthen the preliminary evidence already documented from the surface."