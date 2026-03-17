Keeladi excavation gets ASI nod after months of delay

CHENNAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has granted permission to the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) to carry out excavations at eight sites, including the 11th phase at Keeladi, after a delay of several months.
According to media reports, approval has been given for sites at Keeladi and its clusters in Sivaganga district, Pattinamarudhur in Thoothukudi, Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi, Manikollai in Cuddalore, Adichanur in Villupuram, Vellalore in Coimbatore, Telunganur-Mangadu in Salem and Nagapattinam.
The clearance was issued on March 13 by the ASI’s Exploration and Excavation Section.
Welcoming the approval, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a tweet said it came after “relentless pressure” and “repeated letters,” calling it a result of the State government’s sustained efforts. He, however, added that the Union government was yet to release the Keeladi excavation report and said efforts would continue until it is made public.
The TNSDA had sought approval in July 2025 for excavations announced in the State Budget 2025-26 by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and later wrote to the ASI citing delays as the excavation season runs from January to July.
Stalin had also urged the Centre to grant approval early, noting that the monsoon would affect fieldwork in the latter half of the year, and also delay crucial research and render funds allocated for 2025–26 unutilised.