Keeladi excavation gets ASI nod after months of delay

According to media reports, approval has been given for sites at Keeladi and its clusters in Sivaganga district, Pattinamarudhur in Thoothukudi, Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi, Manikollai in Cuddalore, Adichanur in Villupuram, Vellalore in Coimbatore, Telunganur-Mangadu in Salem and Nagapattinam.

The clearance was issued on March 13 by the ASI’s Exploration and Excavation Section.