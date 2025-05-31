Thoothukudi man held for harassing woman online

CHENNAI: A man from Thoothukudi was arrested for the cyber harassment of a woman and threatening to upload obscene photographs of the woman and her daughters on social media.

The complainant, a 42-year-old woman from Nerkundram, stated in her complaint that she got acquainted with the accused through Facebook two years ago. The accused went by the name "Saravana Vikram" on his social media page and both of them exchanged phone numbers and started chatting.

Over time, Saravana Vikram started bossing her around and told her that she should not talk with anyone else. He also started sending obscene videos to her WhatsApp and harassed her. Because of this harassment, the woman cut contact with the man and changed her phone number. After this, he contacted the complainant's sister through Facebook and threatened that he would share the complainant's morphed photographs on social media and got her new phone number.

The accused then threatened the complainant that he would also morph the photographs of her daughters. Subsequently, the woman filed a complaint with the West Zone cyber crime wing two days ago. After investigations, the police found that the allegations were true and arrested the accused, S Gopi (42) of Thoothukudi.

The probe revealed that Gopi is a habitual offender and has five fake Facebook IDs and nine fake IDs on Instagram, through which he befriends women and harasses them.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.