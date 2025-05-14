Thoothukudi GH gets MRI scanning facility

MADURAI: Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated four medical infrastructure facilities and an MRI scan unit at a cost of Rs 10.65 crore at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian.

The foundation stone was also laid for 23 new medical infrastructure development projects in the district at an estimated cost of Rs 19.23 crore.

While addressing, Kanimozhi said various schemes were being implemented by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin to protect the welfare of the poor.

Citing Dravidian Model governance being delivered by Stalin, Kanimozhi lauded Tamil Nadu as an example for other states to follow, especially in the medical field.

She also credited the Health Minister with extending the approval for the required medical infrastructure.

Nowadays, government hospitals are equipped with advanced medical machinery, which did not even find a place in private hospitals, to provide quality and more effective treatment for patients.

After assuming office, Subramanian inspected hospitals across Tamil Nadu at frequent intervals to improve medical services and enhance medical care. The Health Minister also conceded to a demand for establishing a PET scan facility in Thoothukudi GH.

Moreover, Kanimozhi said the Health Minister serves as an example of health and fitness to others as he takes part in marathons and other physical activities.

Subramanian, in his address, said it costs Rs 8,000 to take an MRI scan at private hospitals, but it’s substantially reduced to Rs 2,500 in government hospitals.

Even more, those under CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme could avail of the MRI scanning facility free of cost. Apart from Thoothukudi, this latest MRI scanning facility was made available at 17 places in Tamil Nadu, and it’s a phenomenal feat.

A similar facility is nearing completion at Dharmapuri GH and with these facilities in place, a total of 19 MRI scanning facilities have been established in the state over the last four years.

Further, he said all vacancies for job positions of doctors in 2,286 PHCs were filled up.

Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Collector K Elambagavath, Dean G Sivakumar and others were present, sources said.