Thoothukudi fishermen return to sea after ban ends

MADURAI: As the 61-day annual fishing ban along the east coast of Tamil Nadu ended on Sunday, Thoothukudi fishermen resumed operations in mechanised boats on Monday.

Thoothukudi fishing harbour was abuzz with energy and enthusiasm from Sunday as scores of fishermen returned to their routine activities at sea.

As fishermen were busy checking the conditions of boats and ensuring adequate fuel before taking off, several boats at the harbour were loaded with significant quantities of ice to ensure the freshness of fish.

With renewed hopes for a good fishing season, several mechanised boats ventured into the sea at dawn. According to sources from the fisheries department, as many as 225 boats set sail from Thoothukudi harbour after receiving permit tokens.

Earlier, the fisheries department advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as the weather is not conducive to sailing. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of squally winds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h gusting up to 65 km/h along the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin region for five days from June 14.

However, the fishermen ventured into the sea, pointing out that their livelihood had taken a hit during the two-month-long ban.

Meanwhile, M Tharmapitchai, a mechanised boat fisherman from Thoothukudi, said that among the fleet that set out to the sea, ten trawlers returned to shore sooner than expected after engines experienced glitches.

Thus, fishing on the first day after the ban was not fruitful as high winds and unfavourable sea conditions persisted, he said, adding that the exact amount of fish caught would be known only when all boats returned to shore at night.