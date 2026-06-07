Thoothukudi businessman kidnapped in Chengalpattu, rescued from Tenkasi

Gomathi Sankar (47) of Thoothukudi's Kovilpatti was in the trade of used cars. He had collected over Rs 1 crore from several people, promising to make them business partners. Pressure mounted on Sankar from the investors as he failed to keep up the promise, and he went into hiding. He later lived with his daughter and son-in-law at their apartment in Kolapakkam near Porur.

He visited the amusement park with his family on Wednesday, when a group of wronged investors from Kovilpatti waited outside for him. When the family came out at night, the group attempted to catch Sankar.