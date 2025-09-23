Thoothukudi: Arrangements in place for Dasara festival in Kulasai

MADURAI: Arrangements have been made to facilitate devotees, who are expected in large numbers to witness the Dasara festival at Goddess Mutharamman temple in Kulasekharapattinam near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The annual festival is set to begin with a flag hoisting on September 23 and will culminate with Soorasamharam on October 2, sources said. The District Administration already convened an inter-departmental coordination meeting to ensure preparedness.

The officials from TWAD, Tangedco and Public Health were instructed to provide potable water, uninterrupted electricity, and maintain public hygiene and preventive measures.

Special arrangements were made for the differently abled, the elderly persons and the children to access the temple.

Places were identified for parking vehicles bound for the festival in Tiruchendur, Udangudi and Kanniyakumari.

As many as 1,100 police personnel would be deployed for the safety of devotees, and the NSS volunteers would also join in regulating the crowd.

Help centres were set up at areas near the temple, beach and at the main entrance by the Department of Police with a walkie-talkie communication system to assist the needy.

Moreover, to mount surveillance operations, watch towers would come up and over 50 CCTVs would be installed in the vicinity of the temple on October 1.

Traffic diversions were also made, and the police sought cooperation from the devotees to ensure smooth conduct of the festival, sources said.