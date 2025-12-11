Thoothukudi airport ready for larger aircraft, night ops; direct flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad soon

CHENNAI: With all IndiGo-requested upgrades incorporated, including enhancements needed for night operations, direct flights from Thoothukudi to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad are expected to begin soon, airport director Anoop said, according to media reports.

“It is now up to the airline to begin operating larger aircraft and introduce night services from Thoothukudi. We are fully prepared with the additional workforce needed to handle the larger flights proposed for the Thoothukudi-Delhi and Thoothukudi-Mumbai sectors,” Anoop said, after inspecting various facilities and development works at the airport on Wednesday.

Current one-stop fares from Thoothukudi on IndiGo’s website start at around Rs 7,900 to Delhi (via Bengaluru), Rs 9,180 to Mumbai (via Chennai) and Rs 7,870 to Hyderabad (via Bengaluru).

Currently, Thoothukudi’s Vagaikulam Airport operates daily flights to Chennai and Bengaluru. Due to disruptions faced by IndiGo, only the Chennai service has been cancelled, and the airline has refunded fares to passengers who had pre-booked tickets.

Once adequate manpower and security arrangements are deployed, night services will begin, benefiting passengers from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts.