Thoothukudi: 443rd annual feast festival begins with flag hoisting

MADURAI: Amidst scores of worshippers, the 443rd annual feast festival of Our Lady of Snows Shrine Basilica in Thoothukudi commenced with flag-hoisting on Saturday.

Bishop of Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Stephen Antony hoisted the ceremonial flag at 8.30 am in the presence of Rev Fr Starwin, rector and parish priest of the basilica and other clergymen at the 11-day festival.

Worshippers chanted ‘Mariyae Vazhga’ while the flag was hoisted after the high mass. Several white doves symbolising ‘eternal peace’ were released to mark the occasion. Morning prayer service was conducted at 5 am.

The Virgin Mary was decked with a golden crown and worshippers served milk and banana to participants. The Beach Road was closed for traffic for around 30 minutes and vehicles were diverted due to a huge gathering of worshippers.

“Adequate police force was deployed in the vicinity of the Basilica. August 5 assumes a special significance for this festival,” sources said.

To facilitate devotees, drinking water was made available throughout the days of festivity. Parking lots were arranged at four locations and medical teams were available for any emergencies.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi, Mayor P Jagan and other officials participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.