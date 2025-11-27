Thoothukudi: 2 men hacked to death in bar in family dispute

MADURAI: Two men were allegedly murdered inside a liquor bar in Thalavaipuram near Kayathar in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night.

The deceased victims have been identified as Murugan (60) of Kappulingampatti village and his relative Manthiram (50) of the same village. On being alerted, the Kayathar police held inquiries that revealed that a family dispute was the cause of the double murder.

Komu (69), who married the elder sister of Murugan, the victim, felt enraged after his wife deserted him and lived in Murugan’s house. Komu’s unruly behaviour provoked his wife, Thangathai, who deserted him. Infuriated, Komu hacked Murugan and his friend Manthiram with a hidden machete in the bar.

The victims were rushed to Kovilpatti Government Headquarters Hospital and later, Manthiram was referred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

While Murugan died in Kovilpatti GH on Tuesday night, Manthiram succumbed to his injuries in Tirunelveli GH on Wednesday.

Komu remained absconding in the wake of the incident. However, the police busted his hideout near Madurai and arrested him. Police sources said Komu is a history-sheeter and is facing charges of murder and five other cases of various crimes. He was released from jail last year.