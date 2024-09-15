Thol Thirumavalavan’s speech on power sharing raises fresh questions

CHENNAI: Fanning the storm of speculations over VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan gravitating towards the AIADMK, which began after the party invited the principal opposition party to its prohibition conference, a video was posted on the Dalit leader’s official social media handle, in which he is heard speaking about share in power.

It was later deleted, but not before triggering intense debates about the not-so-subtle messaging on the part of the INDIA block ally.

The video clip is said to be from a party meeting held on September 12, in which Thiruma is heard saying that the oppressed section of society should be given share in governance and power. "In 2016, VCK raised the demand for power share and not only seat share. Asking a place in the Cabinet is demanding power share," he says in the clip. However, the post was later deleted.

Later in the day, he went on damage control mode and claimed that the admins of his social media handle posted the clip and deleted it without his knowledge. "When VCK entered politics in 1999, we put forth the demand of power sharing. I recalled the demand in the Chengalpattu party event. It is not a new demand; it is our longstanding demand. We are still in alliance with DMK. The anti-liquor conference is conducted only for prohibition and not for forming alliances," he told the media.

Later in the evening, he posted the same clip again, but with the same clarification he gave to the media.

Wading in as if to fan the controversy, BJP State coordinator H Raja said despite having a simple majority in 2014 and 2019, BJP accommodated allies in the Union Cabinet. "What is wrong if the VCK wishes for share in the power? It is the DMK which should respond to Thirumavalavan," he said.

Adding fuel to the speculations, the police removed a VCK flag post in Pudur in Madurai moments before Thirumavalavan was scheduled to hoist the party flag, alleging that the height of the post was increased without obtaining permission.

Thirumavalavan alleged that the Collector was acting against the VCK, and added that he has taken up the matter with senior ministers.