CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday (November 28) described the DMK's decision to support the Centre's delimitation Bill as more shocking than the Supreme Court verdict on the Tiruparankundram Deepam issue, warning that the party's position could have consequences far beyond Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the Supreme Court verdict could create tension in Tamil Nadu, but the DMK's stand on delimitation posed a danger to the entire country as it would lend support to the Sangh Parivar's divisive politics.
"The DMK's present position would pave the way for the Sangh Parivar's agenda of 'one nation, one election and one government'," he said.