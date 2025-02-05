Thol Thirumavalavan keen on defeating fascist Seeman aiding Sangh agenda: Sources

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has addressed his party cadre to fight against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman tooth and nail, saying that the party under the guise of Tamil nationalist identity is facilitating the RSS-BJP agenda, sources said.

The move follows Seeman’s aggressive political campaign against Dravidian icon and social reformist Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Party senior leaders and functionaries told DT Next that Thirumavalavan has made it clear they will no longer remain silent in the face of Seeman’s frenzied campaign to undermine Periyar’s contributions.

On Sunday, Thirumavalavan reportedly informed his party functionaries that they would not remain passive any longer regarding Seeman and his party’s agenda-driven campaign, which aims to facilitate the right-wing and fascist forces to gain a foothold in the Dravidian land of Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan is said to have remarked that the NTK leader is now speaking ill of Periyar, who championed the rights of oppressed sections and women and fought against the caste system. He continued in the same vein that they cannot rule out the possibility of Seeman launching a similar campaign against Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. He urged his party cadre to be prepared to defend and defeat the ill-conceived conspiracy of these ‘fascist’ forces and the elements supporting their political gambit to gain ground in the State.

“Our leader has made it clear that we will treat NTK on par with the BJP and RSS,” stated Sinthanai Selvan, VCK general secretary and party’s floor leader in the Assembly. This is a clear change in stance. “For years, we regarded NTK as a friendly political force that upheld secularism. However, they have now exposed themselves by openly advocating politics based on blood purity and birthright. They are now viewing leaders like Periyar through the lens of caste,” Sinthanai Selvan added.

He added that while it is easy to identify enemies, spotting “betrayers” is more difficult. Nevertheless, the NTK and its leader have revealed their true colours, aligning with the BJP and Hindutva forces, which he described as ‘dangerous’ to the State and its harmony.

Sinthanai Selvan further noted that Seeman was now using the same rhetoric as Governor RN Ravi, BJP leaders H Raja, and others. “We will fight these forces in a political and democratic manner and expose their game plan among the public,” he said.

VCK deputy general secretary and young face of the party Aloor Shanavas, during an interview with this paper, recently noted that Seeman was a new “tool” of the RSS and its bandwagon BJP in a bid to “dilute the Dravidian ideology.” He, however, said that the attempts made by Seeman would fall flat in the Dravidian land.