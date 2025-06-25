Thol Thirumavalavan honours Pondy ex-CM Vaithilingam

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday honoured former Puducherry Chief Minister V Vaithilingam with ‘Kamarajar Kathir’ award at the party’s annual award function for the year 2025.

He also honoured Prof B Jambulingam, a former Assistant Registrar of Tamil University, with ‘Ayothidasar Aadhavan’ Award to honour his contribution and research on Buddha and unearthing over 50 Buddha statues.

On the occasion, Thiruma also presented the Marx Mamani Award to the General secretary of Tamil Desiya Viduthalai Iyakkam Thozhar Thiyagu. Ambedkar Sudar Award and Periyar Ooli Award presented to Prof K S Chalam and actor Satyaraj respectively.