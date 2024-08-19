This year's 'kalai thiruvizha' for all classes and govt-aided schools; check dates, details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has announced a 'kalai thiruvizha' (art and culture festival) for students of classes 1 to 12 across the state, from August 22 to 30.

From this academic year onwards, government-aided schools in the state will also participate in the events, the department stated.

The students are set to participate and compete in various events under five categories between August 22 and 30.

'The 'kalai thiruvizha' was introduced in the 2022-23 academic year for students of classes 1 to 6, to promote arts and culture learning.

Following requests from aided schools I the state, the education department has now included them in the festival.

As part of the 'kalai thiruvizha', competitions will be conducted under five categories: students of classes 1 and 2 will be in one group, classes 3 to 5 in the second group, classes 6 to 8 in the third group, classes 9 and 10 in the fourth group, and classes 11 and 12 in the fifth group.

The students will participate in events like dance, drama, poetry recitation, silambam, karakattam dance, and others.

Meanwhile, in last year's 'kalai thiruvizha', held exclusively for government schools, a total of 16,000 students participated with 1.418 of them winning prizes in different competitions.

However, fire accidents were reported at the Chinnasalem and Coonor government schools during the festival, after which the education department issued additional precautions to be followed when conducting the events.

The participating schools have been directed to keep first aid kits ready and train teachers in first aid techniques. "Clean drinking water is to be provided in areas where students engage in activities, along with maintaining proper hygiene supplies and sanitary facilities," stated the press note.