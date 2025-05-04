This Muslim tailor in Madurai has dressed deities, performers for Chithirai festival for decades

CHENNAI: In a powerful display of communal harmony, a Muslim tailor in Madurai has become an integral part of the city’s famous Chithirai festival by designing and stitching traditional attire used in the celebrations.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Ameerjan, who has been in the tailoring profession for more than four decades, has been crafting ceremonial garments for the festival's key deities and performers, continuing a tradition passed down through three generations of his family.

The Chithirai festival, one of the most celebrated Hindu events in Tamil Nadu, marks the divine wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. Every year, it draws thousands of devotees to Madurai, where grand processions and rituals are held. Ameerjan’s shop becomes a hub of activity during this season, as he works on intricate costumes that will be worn during the temple events and cultural pageantry.

Even during years when the festival was scaled down or paused due to external challenges, including the pandemic, Ameerjan remained steadfast in his devotion to the work. With the festival resuming in full spirit this year, he expressed optimism that demand for traditional garments would rise following the flag hoisting ceremony at the Meenakshi Amman Temple, which signals the official start of the festivities.