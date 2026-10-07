This is how you can help reduce evening peak-hour power demand

Such measures could provide 207-253 MW of flexibility during the evening peak hours between 6 pm and 10 pm, said a study by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), adding that another 60-73 MW could be made available during the morning peak.

However, this does not mean the State will permanently save 253 MW of electricity. Instead, consumers can change the time at which they use electricity. For example, geysers and washing machines can be used during periods when demand is lower, while offices can pre-cool buildings before the evening hours when the load peaks.

The study estimates that these measures could shift or save around 156 million units (MU) of electricity a year and provide an estimated benefit of Rs 313 crore annually by reducing power purchase costs, transmission losses, and the need for new capacity.