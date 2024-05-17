This drone shot of an elephant family in Anamalai Tiger Reserve is pure love

CHENNAI: They are among the most photographed animals on earth. But this drone video of an elephant family lying on a green grass bed is unlike any other.

The video from Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, shot by wildlife photographer and cameraman Dhanu Paran for the State Forest Department, has made thousands of netizens feel warm and cuddly and in love - understandably so!

The video shows a small group of five elephants, including a cute calf, in a grass field. The adults and the young ones are in a circle, with the baby right in the middle.

There are wildlife images that are noteworthy for being stunning, and then there are wildlife images that are also ethereal, making one feel from the heart, rather than being just a spectacular visual. That is what young Dhanu Paran managed to achieve.

The video went viral after Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department secretary Supriya Sahu shared it on her social media handle.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve is a pristine 958.59 sq.km reserve of tropical jungle, shola forest and grassland lying about 2400m above sea level . It spills over the Western Ghats into Kerala between Kodaikanal and Coimbatore.

The Tiger Reserve falls in four taluks - Pollachi and Valparai of Coimbatore district, Udumalpet of Tirupur district, and Kodaikanal taluk in Dindigul district. It is home to several exotic wildlife, including elephants, leopards, crocodiles, spotted deer, lion-tailed macaques, peacocks, langurs, and of course tigers numbering about 30.