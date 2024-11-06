Thiruvannamalai collector re-enrolls 51 dropout students, provides essentials for education

CHENNAI: In an effort to support underprivileged children, Thiruvannamalai District Collector Bhaskar Pandian has taken steps to re-enroll 51 students who had dropped out of school due to poverty and family hardships.

The students, from a village near Ayyampalayam Pudur, had been forced to discontinue their studies owing to financial and familial constraints.

Upon learning of this issue, Collector Bhaskar Pandian directed a team to locate and identify the affected students. Following a dedicated outreach effort, 51 students were identified and subsequently re-enrolled in the Ayyampalayam Pudur Panchayat Union Middle School.

In addition to facilitating their re-enrollment, the district administration provided the children with school bags, uniforms, and other necessary supplies to support their return to school.

The initiative has garnered widespread praise from various community groups and organizations, who have commended the collector’s proactive approach to ensuring education access for all children in the district.