Thiruvallur varsity collects fees from SC/ST

VELLORE: A circular to all Thiruvalluvar University department heads and the principals of affiliated colleges from the varsity registrar J Senthil Velmurugan dated November 24, 2023, to exempt only tuition fees for SC/ST students and converts to Christianity allegedly caused furore among students, who are now running from pillar to post to get at the truth of the matter.

The circular was based on a letter from the director of collegiate education dated Oct 12, 2012, which in turn was based on an AD and tribal welfare department GO dated Sept 11, 2012, which stated that only tuition fees was exempted for SC/ST and converted Christian students.

What the varsity failed to consider was that the then registrar in-charge, V Peruvaluthi, had in a letter to the AD and tribal welfare officer in the Vellore collectorate dated December 5, 2018, stated that they had provided full exemption for all fees due from SC/ST students and requested that the same facility be also extended to PhD scholars from the oppressed community.

That this was not a new issue could be gauged from the fact that in a letter dated Oct 25, 2017, the Vellore district AD and tribal welfare officer to the varsity registrar had said that fees should not be collected from SC/ST students and that the same would be reimbursed by the TN government through the district administration. This letter was pursuant to a complaint from one M Chittibabu who said fees was being collected and sought action against such officials in both the university and constituent colleges.

Based on a government directive, the Thiruvalluvar University syndicate had also passed a resolution on Aug 9, 2019, to ratify the VC’s order to provide total fee exemption to SC/ST and converted students.Meanwhile Vellore district statutory SC/ST welfare committee member I Elangovan in a letter dated Dec 27, 2023, to the higher education principal secretary, additional secretary of the same department, law secretary, director of collegiate education,