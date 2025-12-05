Begin typing your search...

    Thiruparankundram row: Police book TN BJP chief, 112 others

    They were booked for disturbing public peace, among others.

    AuthorPTIPTI|5 Dec 2025 11:49 AM IST
     In this image released on Aug. 22, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran upon his arrival in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

    MADURAI: The police on Friday registered a case against 113 people, including Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran and senior party leader H Raja, who participated in a protest on December 4 to push for the lighting of a lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill, officials said.

    Nagenthran and Raja were among those detained by the police for a couple of hours last night. Sources said they were released around 11.20 pm on Thursday.

    A single judge Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the lighting of the lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill and also revoked the 144 prohibitory orders issued in the area by the district administration on December 4.

    Following the order, the petitioner, the BJP state chief and other senior party leaders and Hindu Munnani workers visited Thiruparankundram on Thursday.

    However, police stopped them and said no one was allowed on the hill.

    Sources said when the protesters persisted on climbing, they were taken into custody, transported in police vehicles and detained in private halls.

    The BJP members protested the arrest and blocked the road. Eventually, more than 300 BJP members were detained in various halls. All of them were released last night, added a police source.

    Following this, on Friday morning, Thiruparankundram police registered a case under seven sections, including trespassing without permission, disturbing public peace, and damaging public property under BNS.

