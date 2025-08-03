Thirumavalavan says poll panel’s undemocratic SIR can impact TN too, urges CM Stalin to convene all-party meet

CHENNAI: Calling the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar an undemocratic exercise, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is executing a premeditated drive, under the direction of the BJP-led Union government and claimed that it poses a serious threat to all states, including Tamil Nadu.

The VCK chief claimed that the first phase of the drive excluded around 65 lakh voters from the rolls in Bihar, the majority of whom were from minority communities.

Though Opposition leaders and Members of Parliament have been demanding a debate on the SIR in Parliament, the issue has not been taken up, Thiruma told journalists in Chennai. He stressed the need for an all-party meeting to address the matter and appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate it.

Thiruma further warned that a similar pattern could be implemented in Tamil Nadu as well. "We have learnt that the ECI is planning to conduct SIR across all states. Hence, it could be carried out here too," he said.

Thiruma also pointed out that approximately 70 lakh people have migrated to TN from other states as labourers and merchants. He alleged that there are attempts to enrol them in Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls, which, according to him, could pose a threat to the State and its interests in the future.

On the issue of honour killings, the VCK leader announced that his party would stage protests across all district headquarters on August 9, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government enact special legislation to curb such crimes in the State.