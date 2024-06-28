Thiruma urges Centre to establish National Forensic Science University campus in Chennai

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus in Chennai.

An NFSU campus in Chennai would enhance access to forensic science education in South India, the leader said in a letter. "The campus would bolster criminal justice delivery through a skilled forensic workforce and increase conviction rates through strengthened forensic investigation," he added.

The MP also demanded the Union Government to set up similar NFSU campuses across India.

Recalling his 10 years of service in the state's forensic science department in Chennai, the leader said, "As a forensic scientist for more than a decade, I became well aware of the role of forensic science in rendering fair criminal justice. I have emphasised in my earlier speeches during Parliamentary sessions on the need to strengthen forensic science services and insisted on utilising the services of forensic experts in crime investigation to increase conviction rate and assure justice for the common people."