Thiruma terms VP’s resignation a political conspiracy, demands high-level inquiry

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s sudden resignation as a ‘major political conspiracy’ and said the manner in which it transpired has raised strong suspicions that he may have been forced to sign.

He demanded a thorough probe under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

“The resignation of the Vice President sowed seeds of serious doubt, suggesting that he did not step down voluntarily but was compelled to do so. A detailed investigation under the supervision of a SC judge, or an inquiry as per the Constitutional provisions, is essential to dispel the uncertainty surrounding this shocking development,” Thiruma told journalists before boarding his flight to the national capital from Chennai to attend the monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday.

Turning to state politics, the VCK leader said he has no intention of breaking the AIADMK-BJP alliance but feels a responsibility to caution the Dravidian major, which speaks of Periyar’s ideology and was once led by towering leaders such as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

“I welcome AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism of the VCK, but I wonder whether the former CM is acting under BJP’s instructions?”

The BJP’s aim is not merely to dislodge the DMK from power, but to weaken the AIADMK and replace it as the second-largest party in TN, he said and explained that several political parties aligned with the BJP have suffered internal divisions, citing the splits in Ram Vilas Paswan’s party in Bihar and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The BJP’s modus operandi is to weaken its allies and ride on their backs to gain a foothold in the state.

They are attempting the same strategy in TN by using the AIADMK for their own growth, he said, adding, “We feel a sense of camaraderie towards the AIADMK and do not wish to see it ruined or disintegrated. We harbour no ill will towards the AIADMK or Edappadi Palaniswami.”