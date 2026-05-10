Thiruma seeks clarification on playing Vande Mataram at swearing-in ceremony

Congratulating Vijay and the nine Ministers who took oath along with him, Thirumavalavan urged the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu government to clarify the decision to play “Vande Mataram” at the beginning of the ceremony, saying it marked a departure from the long-standing convention followed at government functions in the State.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after skipping the event, he said Tamil Nadu had traditionally followed the practice of playing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government functions and the National Anthem at the end. He pointed out that the previous government led by MK Stalin had maintained that “Vande Mataram” would not be played at State functions in view of concerns raised by secular groups over its religious connotations.