Thiruma seeks clarification on playing Vande Mataram at swearing-in ceremony

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday questioned whether the decision to include the “Vande Mataram” song at the swearing-in ceremony had been taken by officials, influenced by the Governor’s office or approved by Chief Minister Vijay himself.
Congratulating Vijay and the nine Ministers who took oath along with him, Thirumavalavan urged the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu government to clarify the decision to play “Vande Mataram” at the beginning of the ceremony, saying it marked a departure from the long-standing convention followed at government functions in the State.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after skipping the event, he said Tamil Nadu had traditionally followed the practice of playing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government functions and the National Anthem at the end. He pointed out that the previous government led by MK Stalin had maintained that “Vande Mataram” would not be played at State functions in view of concerns raised by secular groups over its religious connotations.
Stating that the issue had raised concerns among secular forces and Tamil people, Thirumavalavan said the government should clarify whether the same practice would continue at future official events.
The VCK leader said his party’s support to the government was extended only to ensure political stability and prevent another election. He maintained that the party had neither sought ministerial positions nor discussed power-sharing arrangements. Future decisions, including the continuation of support, would depend on consultations within the party and the approach adopted by the government, he added.
Commenting on the State’s finances, Thirumavalavan said merely highlighting Tamil Nadu’s debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore could create a misleading impression among the public. He argued that the debt should be assessed in proportion to the Gross State Domestic Product and noted that Tamil Nadu’s borrowing remained within the limits prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission.
He also reiterated his demand for electoral reforms, including the introduction of proportional representation and a return to ballot papers in place of Electronic Voting Machines, stating that such changes were necessary to strengthen democracy and prevent political instability.