Thiruma condemns CM Vijay’s body language

The VCK leader’s remarks came amid criticism of Vijay’s gestures, which were seen as mocking DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The criticism had earlier been voiced by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on September 7, who said it was irresponsible for the Chief Minister to mock Stalin, who was subjected to police brutality during the Emergency.

“History knows that major struggles were held across India to protect democracy during the Emergency, followed by repression and excesses. During the Emergency, former Chief Minister MK Stalin was severely assaulted by the police and his jaw was fractured. Whoever speaks in a manner that mocks his appearance deserves condemnation. For the Chief Minister himself to have done so is irresponsible,” Shanmugam had said.

Vijay subsequently clarified that his body language while replying to the police demands on September 7 was spontaneous and had no ulterior motive.