Tamil Nadu CM Vijay says 'my body language of touching jaw in Assembly unintentional'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday said that his body language of touching his jaw as if to lift it was involuntary and completely unintentional.
Referring to his expression in the State Assembly on September 7, when he targeted the main opposition DMK over alleged corruption based on official ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission report of the 1970s, Vijay in a statement said: "My body langauge was an involuntary expression. I would like to make it known that it was not in any way intentional."
Further, he said: "Therefore, I kindly request that it should not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone's feelings on a personal level."
Vijay's posture of holding his jaw -- with one hand -- as if to lift it one way became the point of discussion on social media.
Some claimed that the chief minister was mocking DMK president MK Stalin as it was he who had suffered a jaw fracture during his incarceration during the infamous Emergency (1975-77).
However, whether or not the DMK chief suffered such an injury during his imprisonment is not known.
Against this background, Vijay clarified that his expression was out-and-out unintentional.