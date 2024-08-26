Thiruma calls on director Mari Selvaraj, praises his film 'Vaazhai'

CHENNAI: VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday called on director Mari Selvaraj to appreciate his recent movie Vaazhai and called it an epic that captures the life and suffering of the oppressed class.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with the director and his family on social media, Thirumavalavan extolled the work that encapsulates caste oppression, exploitation and oppression.

He extolled the script that depicted the early years of the director, who fought against poverty and created a niche for himself in the art world through his writings and direction.

“This movie is about Mari’s childhood that expresses the pain of an (oppressed) section of the society,” said Thirumavalavan in his post.

The VCK leader was accompanied by party deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu. They honoured the director’s parents and took pictures with the family members.