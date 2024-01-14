Third language to TN students soon, hopes Annamalai

CHENNAI: Exuding hope, State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said that a day will come when a third optional language is taught to the Tamil Nadu government school students.

In response to the state IT minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR), Annamalai said, "Like implementing National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in parts today, I am confident that a day will come when a third optional language is taught to our government school students."

Slamming PTR, the saffron party leader said whole truths will always seem like half-truths to you as it doesn't suit your agenda and your defunct propaganda.

"I fully understand your (PTR) fight for relevance at a time when you are sidelined for exposing the Gopalapuram family's corruption," he noted.

Further, the former IPS officer said, "Thanks for admitting that the Tamil Nadu BJP head position is not permanent and many in the future would take this position, unlike the chair in Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) earmarked for the Gopalapuram family (M Karunanidhi's family)."

Earlier in the day, State Minister for Information Technology, Palanivel Thiagarajan flayed state BJP president Annamalai for his criticism and said, "Annamalai, who routinely propagates half-truths, twisted versions, and whole lies in a vain attempt to further his propaganda in our developed state-left out the conclusion of the clip which contains the political reasoning for our language policy."

"Tamil Nadu will never waver from her two-language policy and accept a compulsory three language policy, which is the provel route to thrusting Hindi down our throats, and trying to diminish our mother Tamil, as has happened to the native languages of Hindi-belt states," Thiagarajan noted.

It may be recalled that a delegate from the US by the name Karunanidhi who called himself as a global citizen created ripples in the Tamil Diaspora day celebrations and the person had engaged in a wordy duel with IT minister Palanivel Thiagarajan over CBSE system of education.

Later, Annamalai, State BJP president pointed out the incident with the video clip (shared on his social media page) and said that the gentleman was bullied by the IT Minister PTR and was pushed out of the hall for exposing the flawed policies of the Tamil Nadu government that have deprived children studying in government schools of learning a third language.