'Think beyond elections, think bold': PTR calls for long-term vision to make TN a USD 4 trillion economy by 2047

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the second phase of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, under which women heads of families receive a monthly direct cash assistance of Rs 1,000, State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) on Saturday called for bold, long-term thinking in governance, cautioning against an excessive focus on incremental, election-driven decision-making.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Startup Pavilion at the UEF Trade Summit 2025 at the Chennai Trade Centre here, the minister said transformational outcomes require the political courage to move beyond short-term calculations. “If we want fundamentally different results, we must take bold decisions and do many things very differently. Long-term vision and profound change are rarely natural to electoral politics, which tends to be incremental and gradual,” he observed, describing platforms such as the UEF conclave as essential for strategic thinking.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s economic performance, Thiaga Rajan said the State had recorded a real growth rate of 11.19 per cent last year, adding that growth had remained above 10 per cent even during the previous DMK regime between 2006 and 2011. “Mathematically speaking, sustaining a real CAGR of around nine per cent is achievable. If we do that over the next two decades, Tamil Nadu can reach a USD 4 trillion economy by 2047,” he said.

Referring to comparisons in recent media reports between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the minister asserted that Tamil Nadu’s greatest strength lay in its human capital. “We have built a society with relatively high inclusion, social harmony and a strong focus on education. Our Gross Enrolment Ratio is far above the national average. That human capital allows us to adapt to any economic inflection point,” he said.

Tracing the State’s journey since Independence, PTR noted that Tamil Nadu and Kerala were among the poorest regions when India became a Republic, but had since emerged as leaders in human development and education. He said the State had successfully navigated earlier global shifts, from the liberalisation era of the 1990s to the current phase shaped by artificial intelligence and the fragmentation of globalisation.

“The world is entering an era of deglobalisation, trade fragmentation and bilateral arrangements. Western economies are increasingly wary of China’s rise, including in areas such as AI. This churn presents major opportunities,” he said, pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s electronics exports had surged by over 700 per cent in less than four years as global supply chains diversified away from China.

On demographics, the minister underlined India’s unique advantage. “One in six people globally is of Indian origin, and one in five of the world’s working-age population is Indian. Over the next two decades, India will account for nearly a quarter of the global workforce. Tamil Nadu will have a disproportionately large share of skilled workers,” he said.

Stressing the urgency of rethinking education, Thiaga Rajan said automation and AI were rapidly shrinking traditional white-collar and clerical roles. “Our task is to equip human talent for a future where machines can do much of what humans once did. That demands bold ideas, profound reforms in education delivery, and a willingness to think far beyond the next election,” he said.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan, Farida Group chairman Mecca Rafeeque Ahmed, City Hospital MD and CEO K M Abul Hasan, and other dignitaries were present at the event.