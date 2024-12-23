These two express trains to temporarily halt at Bekal Fort Station; check details

CHENNAI: Two express trains will be provided one-minute temporary stoppage at Bekal Fort Station in connection with the Bekal International Beach Festival.

1. Train No 16159 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central Express (December 23 to 30) will be provided with one-minute temporary stoppage at Bekal Fort Station. The train will stop at Bekal Fort Station between 5.31 and 5.32 pm between December 24 and 31.

2. Train No 16650 Kanniyakumari – Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express (December 24 to 31) will be provided with one-minute temporary stoppage at Bekal Fort Station. The train will stop at Bekal Fort Station between 7.46 and 7.47 pm between December 25 and January 1, 2025, a release issued by Southern Railway said.