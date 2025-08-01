These TN districts likely to receive rain on Aug 1

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), has forecast heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rain.

The weather department had said that light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and strong winds is likely to occur at Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is likely at Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Salem, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind.