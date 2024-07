These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 22; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Sholinganallur, Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Maduravoyal, ITC, Porur, Adyar, Tambaram, Avadi, and Ambattur areas of Chennai on Tuesday (July 22) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Here is the list of areas:

Sholinganallur: Pallikaranai, IIT Colony, Kamakoti nagar, AGS colony, VGP Shanthi nagar, Ayyappan street, Ilango Street, Avvai street, Bharathi street, Labour Colony, Church Avenue, Kavimani street, Indra Ammaiyar street, Puduthangal, Thangam nagar, Sai baba nagar, Shivas avenue, Tropical Enclave, Mallikaeswwaran nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Jayapal nagar, Jalladianpet, Ragavendra nagar, Colour Homes, Perumbakkam main road, Sekaran nagar, VGP Prabhu nagar, Erikarai street, Indiabulls, Veerathamman koil street, Green Court, Jaganathapuram.

Mylapore: Luz Area, Royapettah high road, Kutchery road, part of Mandaveli, CV Raman road, karpagambal nagar, CIT colony, Kattukoil, Desiga road, M.K.Amman koil street, Loganathan colony, CP Ramasamy road, Devadi street, East Abiramapuram 1st 2nd 3rd main road, Oliver road, Visvesapuram, Kalvihar street, Part of Mylapore area, Kabali thottam, Pallakumaniam, Part of warren road, part of rangae road.

Anna Nagar: PC Hostal road, Nowroji road, Mc Nichols road, Harrington road, Old Shenoy Nagar, Guru samy road, Chetpet Jaganathapuram, Mangalapuram, School road, Brindhavanam street, Valluvarkottam high road, Nungambakkam high road, Sterling road, Kothari road, Jayalakshmi 1st street, Seetha nagar 2nd street, Wheat craft road, Siva ganga road, New street, Avenue road, Ponnangipuram, Kutty street, Mayar Sivasahanmugam street, Appu street.

Maduravoyal: Vanagaram, Chettyar Agaram, Erikarai street, Moorthy nagar, TVK nagar, Agni Fary land, Thundalam area, Mahalakshmi nagar, Subagiri nagar.

ITC: Okkiyam Thoraipakkam area, Entire Sai Nagar 1 to 13th cross street, Sai nagar 1st to 3rd main road, Selvaganapathy avenue, Selvakumar avenue, Arumugam avenue, Bethal nagar, Saravana nagar 3rd to 4th street, Corporation road Partial area.

Porur: Thirumudivakkam, Thirumudivakkam village, Thiruneermalai main road, Micro Industrial Estate, Vazhuthalambedu, Srikrishna nagar, Perumal nagar, Palam Rivera, Casa Grant, Doshi, Navins and Hertage Apartment, Womens Industrial Estate, MKB nagar, Arulmurugan nagar, Kalimalgal Nagar, Karbagam nagar, Saibaba nagar, Maha nagar, Kumaran nagar, Sun city, Temple wave amarprakash apartment, Part of Kunrathur,Pazhanthangalam, Erumaiyur, somangalam, Naduveerapattu, Varadharajapuram. Poonthandalam, Puthuperu, Periyar nagar, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Kundrathur Bazaar, Sampanthapuram nagar.

Thiruvanmiyur: Kottivakkam, Thiruvanmiyur Tank, East mada street, South mada street, Bharathidasan street, part of ECR, Lalitha Garden, part of Kuppam Beach road, North mada street, West Tank street, Sannathi street, Mettu street.

Adyar: MG road, Besant nagar, Seetharam nagar, Bhuvaneswari nagar, Nathan subramani colony, VGP Selva nagar, Bethal avenue, Muthukrishnan street, Kathipara, Velachery Main Road, Guru Nanak College & School, Nagainthra nagar, Anna Garden.

Avadi: Puzhal, Grandlyon, MH road, Vadakarai, CRP Nagar, Udaya Suriyan nagar, Annai nagar, Vishnu nagar, Redhills, Aqua, Jothi nagar, Kalpaka nagar, Balaji nagar, Paidyanallur, Marudupandi Nagar.

Tambaram: Irumbuliyur, Indian Air Force area, Sundaram colony, Bharathimatha street, Valmigi street, Erikkarai street, Thiruvalluvar street, Kanthasamy colony, LIC Colony, Kulasekaran street, Kasiyapper street, Sundaram colony areas, East Tambaram, Sundanantha bharathi street, Mothilal nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Ganapaathi puram, Sarma street, Murugesan street, Paralinellaiyappar street, Murugesan street, Poondi bazaar, Velachery main road, Anthony street, Rajendra nagar, Soloman street, Club road, Kalpana nagar, Krishna nagar, Angeneryar koil street, Kalamegam street, Agathiyar street, Nalvar street, Mohan street, Bharathwajar street, Kambar street, Porur street, Manimegalai street, Chakkarawarthi street, Karpagavinayagar street, Irumbuliyur, Sellaiamman Koil street, Arul nagar, Balaji nagar, Roja thottam, Ponnan nagar, Thiruvallur street, KK nagar, Erikkarai street, Sriram nagar, Devanesan nagar, Aathi nagar, Professor colony, Anandapuram, Athi nagar, Vinoba nagar, IAD Road.

Ambattur: Padi, Annai nagar, Subalakshmi nagar, Rajiv nagar, Balaji nagar, Vaigai nagar, Ponniamman nagar, Vellahlar, School Street, Indira Gandhi street, Irular street, Vellalar street, Padasalai street, PKM road, Etteeswaran koil street, Vaishnavi nagar, Korattur, TVS, Railway station road, Korattur Chavadi street, Jambukeswar nagar, Mariamman koil street, Vanniyar 1st 2nd street, Bharathi nagar, Gramini street, Korattur, KV Padi, Korattur central avenue, East Avenue north avenue, TNHB 26th street to TNHB 55th street, Korattur Kamaraj nagar, Kannagi nagar, Vanchi nagar, TNHB 1st to TNHB 20th street, Shanthi Nagar.