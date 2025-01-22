These 4 districts of TN are likely to receive rain till 1 pm on Jan 22; Check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that four districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 1 pm on Wednesday.

Accordingly, rains are expected in districts like Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari on January 22.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 30°C and the minimum Temperature is likely to be 21-22°C. 21-22°C.

Earlier, the weather department forecast that from Jan 24-30, the coastal and interior districts are likely to record normal to slightly above normal rainfall.