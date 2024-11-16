These 20 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Nov 16

CHENNAI: As many as 20 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive intense showers till 10 am on Saturday (November 16), said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

According to the RMC forecast, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchy, and Ramanathapuram will receive rain.

A yellow alert has been issued for 18 districts by the weather department predicting heavy rain over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the RMC has also predicted intense monsoon spells for the north coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, from November 22.

These districts might receive above normal rainfall from November 22 to November 28, while the rest of the state is likely to witness below normal rain against the average spells.