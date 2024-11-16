Chennai can expect weekend spells; Yellow alert for 18 districts of TN

CHENNAI: The sudden downpour that lashed Chennai and suburbs overnight on Thursday is likely to continue for the next two days due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts in the State predicting heavy rain over the weekend.

The RMC has also predicted intense monsoon spells for the north coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, from November 22. These districts might receive above normal rainfall from Nov 22-28 and the rest of the state is likely to witness below normal rain against the average spells.

The cyclonic circulation that developed over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood now lies over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Several districts witnessed heavy rain, which is likely to continue over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu for the next two days. The rest of the state is likely to receive light to moderate rain, with a probability of thunderstorms and lightning in a few places, in the coming days.

As heavy rain lashed Chennai district on Thursday night, the city recorded 22.34 mm rainfall. New Manali Town recorded the highest rainfall, with 51.30 mm, followed by Kathivakkam, with 46.50 mm, and Maduravoyal and Alandur recorded 37.20 mm each in the last 24 hours.

The sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy, with moderate rain over some places during the evening and night hours. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, below-normal rainfall is likely over the northeastern and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is likely over the rest of the state.

During the northeast monsoon (Oct 1 to Nov 15), Tamil Nadu received 276 mm rainfall and the state recorded 276 mm average rainfall. Coimbatore continued on top with 418 mm, 67 per cent more than normal rainfall. Only 17 districts, including Chennai, have received excess rainfall, while the remaining ones recorded deficit rainfall so far.