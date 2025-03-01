These 18 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on March 1

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a forecast stating that 18 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain until 10.00 am on Saturday (March 1).

According to an RMC report, moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is possible in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram.

Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive moderate rainfall until 10.00 am.

This is in light of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over South Kerala and its neighboring areas at 3.1 km above mean sea level, which has become less marked, the weather department added.

On Friday, the state government directed the district collectors to coordinate with all departments and implement precautionary measures to handle the situation effectively.

