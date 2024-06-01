These 16 districts in Tamil Nadu may receive rain in an hour

CHENNAI: The weather department has announced that 16 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain within the next hour.

16 districts including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Trichy, Thoothukudi, Karur, Nilgiris, Nellai are likely to receive rain till 7 pm.

Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The weather department has already predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu till June 3 due to the northeast monsoon and the atmospheric low-level circulation over South Tamil Nadu.