Weather department predicts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The weather department on Friday announced that Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rain from today till the June 3 due to northeast monsoon and the atmospheric low-level circulation over South Tamil Nadu.

There is a possibility of moderate rain at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today (Friday). On the following days Tomorrow (Saturday) and June 2 (Sunday), there is a possibility of thunderstorms with moderate rain in some areas of Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

Additionally, heavy rain may occur in a few places in 9 districts namely Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore (hilly regions), Trichy, and Namakkal.

On June 3 (Monday) there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rain at one or two places in Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts. An administrative 'yellow' alert has been issued for the areas likely to receive heavy rain.

Regarding the temperature, the impact of heat has increased over the past four days in some places in the northern and southern districts. Temperatures will rise up to 5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at some places in Tamil Nadu today. In other regions, temperatures will remain around the average. From tomorrow until June 3, temperatures are expected to decrease slightly.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Kanyakumari Sea and the adjacent southern Tamil Nadu coastal areas, as cyclonic winds with speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 55 km/h are expected today and tomorrow (June 1).

Southwest Monsoon usually starts in Kerala in the first week of June. But this year's early monsoon rains have started yesterday in most parts of Kerala and some parts of Lakshadweep and South Tamil Nadu, stated the Meteorological Department.