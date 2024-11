These 11 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 1 pm on Nov 17

CHENNAI: As many as 11 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive intense showers till 1 pm on Sunday (November 17), said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

According to the RMC forecast, moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Light to moderate rain with occasional thunder and lightning is also likely in Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.