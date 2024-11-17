Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in these districts in TN; farmers relieved, Courtallam closed

CHENNAI: Heavy downpour on Sunday morning caused severe waterlogging across various regions of Tamil Nadu, including Tenkasi, Srivilliputhur, Kumbakonam and surrounding regions.

The downpour which lasted over an hour turned roads into streams causing vehicles and motorists to wade through the stagnant water.

Several key spots in Tenkasi like Courtallam, Ilanji, Sengottai were inundated, with authorities imposing a ban on Courtallam falls due to surge in inflow.

Even as the continuous rains made people stay indoors, farmers welcomed the rains, as it came as a much-needed relief to their agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, there were also heavy rains in Tiruttani and nearby areas like Pallipattu and Thiruvalangadu.

Kumbakonam and its surrounding regions, including Darasuram and Swamimalai, also faced similar conditions while the rain brought cooler climate to the areas.