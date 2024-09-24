'There will be change but no disappointment': CM Stalin on Cabinet reshuffle

CHENNAI: Making a statement on the Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle for the first time since speculation over it hit the headlines, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that there would be changes (in the ministry) but they wouldn't be disappointing.

Replying to questions by media persons at an event in his Kolathur constituency, CM Stalin assured, “There would be no disappointment. There will be change.” Stalin was asked about the reshuffle with specific reference to the long-speculated elevation of his son and state sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister of the state. The CM's statement on Tuesday can be seen as the first affirmative statement on the issue, a difference from his previous indirect and evasive responses.

Stalin had strongly hinted at a rejig in his ministry on the eve of his business tour to the US in the last week of August. While reacting to a media query on the matter, Stalin remarked that change was the only constant.

From feigning ignorance on the issue in early August, the chief minister has come a long way to conceding that there would be change (in the state Cabinet) with his statement today.

Meanwhile, sources in the DMK indicated that a change in the portfolios of a few ministers in addition to the sacking of a couple of ministers and induction of a couple of relatively young MLAs are on the cards.

The Cabinet reshuffle is likely to coincide with the expected release of former minister V Senthil Balaji on bail by the apex court following which the ruling party is expected to reinduct him. In the event of the apex court not passing a favourable order on his bail case, the elevation of Udhayanidhi as deputy chief minister alone could take place, without disturbing the existing cabinet composition, on an auspicious date, admitted party insiders.

Last Wednesday, the rumoured elevation Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister did another round in Tamil Nadu politics before silently disappearing from the media glare. CM Stalin also contributed to the hype by getting into a huddle with his senior cabinet and party colleagues at the DMK headquarters.

Later that day, Udhayanidhi Stalin had sought to downplay the issue of his elevation, stating that it was up to the Chief Minister to decide.

“CM will decide. You don’t decide. Cadres have expressed their interest. Whatever, all ministers will be supportive (read as deputies) of the CM. It is wholly the personal decision of the Chief Minister," he had told reporters.