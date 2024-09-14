Back from successful US trip, Stalin confirms Cabinet reshuffle plan

CHENNAI: Hinting at a possible reshuffle in the state cabinet, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that DMK was the kind of party that sticks to its words and a situation desired by them (media) would arise soon.

Stalin said this upon his arrival at the city airport in response to the comment he made prior to leaving for the US that change was the only constant.

Reminded about his earlier comment and asked if there would be a definite reshuffle in the state cabinet now, Stalin, surrounded by his anxious cabinet colleagues, said, “The DMK is a kind of party which does what it says. We will do what we say. As the party prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary during the Mupperum Vizha, I am confident that the situation you (media) expect will arise.”

Expectation was high in the run up to the CM’s now concluded US business trip that there would be a major reshuffle in the state cabinet.

However, the excitement briefly died down owing to the alleged deferment of state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation to the office of deputy chief minister.

However, the CM kept his partymen, mainly his minister’s guessing, by commenting prior to the US trip that change was the only constant, a comment seen as an indication of his willingness to change the portfolios of some ministers and sack a few.