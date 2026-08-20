There are bigger problems than MLAs not having car, says DMK

Another DMK leader, Dr Ezhilan, criticised the decision, pointing out that many legislators are wealthy as per their election affidavits. Spending hugely on providing them vehicles and allowances contradicted the state government’s claim of a financial crisis or empty coffers, he told reporters here.

AIADMK spokesperson and party’s advocate wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel said an official vehicle for the legislators was essential.

“I personally think all MLAs will accept the car and also the allowance. This only reminds me of the demand for houses for MLAs that I had raised when I served as a legislator,” Murugavel told PTI.

Acknowledging it as a unique initiative, DMDK general secretary and MLA Premallatha Vijayakant flayed the decision, questioning the financial implications. “This project involves an investment of over Rs 150 crore, considering both initial costs and long-term maintenance. While the move is welcomed, there are concerns that many MLAs already possess personal vehicles,” she said.