There are bigger problems than MLAs not having car, says DMK

Wondering what prompted the chief minister to make such a decision, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said there were so many issues affecting the people that merited immediate attention.
“The people are suffering, and there are many burning issues afflicting the state. What is the urgency for this? The government could have waited,” Bharathi told PTI, reacting to Vijay’s announcement in the Assembly today.
When pointed out that some of the first-time MLAs from the ruling TVK don’t own a car, he asked, “Then why not the party fund them or ensure a loan to buy the vehicle?”
Another DMK leader, Dr Ezhilan, criticised the decision, pointing out that many legislators are wealthy as per their election affidavits. Spending hugely on providing them vehicles and allowances contradicted the state government’s claim of a financial crisis or empty coffers, he told reporters here.
AIADMK spokesperson and party’s advocate wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel said an official vehicle for the legislators was essential.
“I personally think all MLAs will accept the car and also the allowance. This only reminds me of the demand for houses for MLAs that I had raised when I served as a legislator,” Murugavel told PTI.
Acknowledging it as a unique initiative, DMDK general secretary and MLA Premallatha Vijayakant flayed the decision, questioning the financial implications. “This project involves an investment of over Rs 150 crore, considering both initial costs and long-term maintenance. While the move is welcomed, there are concerns that many MLAs already possess personal vehicles,” she said.
Instead, the government should prioritise the needs of farmers and fully waive the farm loans. “This would have a more impactful use of public funds and would receive greater public approval,” she told reporters outside the Assembly.