Theni police arrest Savukku Shankar in ganja case

CHENNAI: YouTuber and political commentator Savukku Shankar was arrested by the Theni police in an alleged ganja possession case on Tuesday, according to Thanthi TV. The arrest comes after a warrant was issued against him.

Shankar was previously arrested on May 4 in a case pertaining to controversial comments against women police officers in a YouTube interview. This led to the filing of 16 FIRs against him across the state. In August, the Goondas Act was slapped against him by the Theni collector after a ganja case was registered against him.

Shankar was ordered to be released by the Supreme Court on September 25, after being informed by the Tamil Nadu government that the State’s Advisory Board had revoked Shankar's detention under the Goondas Act.