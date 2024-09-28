Out of jail after 144 days, Savukku Shankar back at it again

CHENNAI: After being released from custody after more than four months, a period during which multiple cases were booked against him across Tamil Nadu, citing which he was shunted from one jail to the other, and was even allegedly tortured in custody, controversial YouTuber Savukku Shankar is back on social media needling the authorities.

After posting a photograph of himself in custody, but with a defiant smile on his face, Savukku captioned it, “I am permanent, won’t be destroyed.” That was the first social media post since May 3, that one against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was arrested the day after for allegedly defaming woman police personnel.

If the first one signalled defiance, the second post since his return was a direct attack on the Tamil Nadu government. In that, he posted a photograph of pyres at a mass funeral for the hooch tragedy victims in Kallakurichi. “Who is responsible for the lives of 66 people killed in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy,” he asked in the post.

If whom he was needling was not understood, he tagged the official handles of the Chief Minister and State police.